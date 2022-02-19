English
    MHA gives Kumar Vishwas Y-category security cover with CRPF

    At a time when the high-octane campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab was on, Vishwas accused Kejriwal of supporting Khalistani separatist group ‘Sikhs For Justice’.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST
    Kumar Vishwas (Image: Twitter/@DrKumarVishwas)

    Kumar Vishwas (Image: Twitter/@DrKumarVishwas)

    Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has been given Y-category security cover by the Centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to deploy Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to protect poet and activist Kumar Vishvas amid an ongoing row over the ‘pro-separatist’ allegations he has levelled against AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    A PTI report had quoted sources as saying on February 18: “The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a thorough review and based on intelligence inputs.”

    At a time when the high-octane campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab was on, Vishwas accused Kejriwal of supporting Khalistani separatist group ‘Sikhs For Justice’. He had said: “One day, he (Mr Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)... he wants power at any cost.”

    Kejriwal had responded to the allegations saying he must be the “world’s sweetest terrorist” who builds schools and hospitals.

    He had said: “All these corrupts are calling me a terrorist. I am the first terrorist in the world who builds schools for people, builds hospitals, fixes electricity. I am the world's first "sweet terrorist". The British used to fear Bhagat Singh. That is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh.”

    (With ANI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Kumar Vishwas
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 06:44 pm

