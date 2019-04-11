MHA denies security threat to Rahul Gandhi, says 'laser' light came from mobile phone

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the “green light” pointed at Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on April 10 was of a mobile phone used by a photographer of All India Congress Committee (AICC), according to a report by news agency ANI.

The ministry’s response came after the Congress claimed "grave" security threat to Gandhi and urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take immediate action to ensure full protection of its leader.

In a letter sent to the MHA, three Congress leaders said that a laser was pointed at Gandhi during his interaction with journalists after filing his nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on April 10.

"A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head," the letter, signed by Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, said.

The Congress requested the Home Minister to investigate the matter and ensure full protection of Gandhi, an SPG protection.

The Ministry denied receiving any such letter from the Congress. However, as soon as the Ministry’s attention was drawn to reports of the incident, it asked the Director (SPG) to verify factual position.

In response, the Director SPG informed that the “green light” shown in clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by an AICC photographer, who was video recording the Gandhi’s impromptu press interaction near the collectorate in Amethi.

(With inputs from PTI)