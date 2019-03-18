App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

MGP's executive committee to decide on support to Goa govt

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on March 18 said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government.

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, 63, died on March 18 evening after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Dhavalikar said, "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not."

related news

Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate.

The MGP leader also said he was not in the race for the top post.

Gadkari on March 18 resumed talks with party leaders and MGP in Goa to select the new chief minister.

The meeting of BJP and its coalition partners on Sunday failed to arrive at a consensus over the leadership issue.

Parrikar was heading a coalition government comprising the BJP, three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the MGP and three independents.

The Congress is currently the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. The BJP has 12 legislators in the 40-member Assembly, whose strength now is 36 after Parrikar's death.

The strength of the House has reduced due to demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza earlier this year, and Parrikar on Sunday, and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte last year.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

15 Bizarre Delicacies You Might Think Twice About Trying

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Ye ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.