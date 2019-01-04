App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mexico asks US to investigate tear gas incident at border

In a statement on January 3, the ministry said it lamented any violent acts along its border.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Mexico's foreign affairs ministry has formally asked the United States government through its embassy for a thorough investigation into a January 1 incident in which US agents fired tear gas into Mexico to stop crossing migrants.

In a statement on January 3, the ministry said it lamented any violent acts along its border. It reiterated its commitment to the safety of migrants.

In the first hours of the new year, about 150 migrants attempted to breach the border fence in Tijuana. US Customs and Border Protection said that agents fired gas at migrants throwing rocks. It said it was investigating.

But an Associated Press photographer at the scene only saw rocks thrown after agents fired gas as migrants scaled the fence.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 11:35 am

