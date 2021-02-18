'Metro man' E Sreedharan to join BJP, says Kerala state party president K Surendran

File image of BJP supporters during a political rally in January 2020 (Image: PTI)

The man behind India's expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala state party president K Surendran at a press conference said.

Sreedharan will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yathra, a rath yatra in Kerala ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

Sreedharan retired as chief of Delhi Metro on December 31, 2011.

The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.

The BJP is launching the Vijaya Yathra with an aim to expand its footprint in south India. The rath Yathra will be launched on February 21 from Kasaragod and will culminate at Thiruvananthapuram around the first week of March.