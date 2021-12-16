‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan quits politics months after joining BJP

E Sreedharan (File image)

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, the engineer behind India's expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi, announced his exit from active politics months after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

E Sreedharan, who is hailed as the “Metro Man” of India, made the announcement on December 16 while addressing the media in Ponnai, Malappuram, Hindustan Times reported.

He said: “Defeat in the Assembly elections [in Kerala in April] made me wiser. When I lost, it made me sad. But now I realise that even if I had won, nothing could have been done. I was never a politician. I remained a bureaucratic politician for some time.”

Explaining why he made the move, Sreedharan said: “I am 90 now. I can’t run around like a youngster. I am associated with three different trusts and I will spend the rest of my time with them.”

He further said that when he had joined the saffron party he was hopeful of the party’s prospects in the state, which has now changed.

His retirement reportedly came as a surprise to the Kerala chapter of the BJP. Commenting on his exit from active politics, BJP state chief K Surendran said: “We heard about this in the media. He will be around, and we will seek his guidance and advice on key issues.”

Notably, E Sreedharan had contested and lost from the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Congress leader Shafi Parambhil.