MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan quits politics months after joining BJP

Explaining why he quit Kerala BJP, E Sreedharan said: “I am 90 now. I can’t run around like a youngster. I am associated with three different trusts and I will spend the rest of my time with them.”

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
E Sreedharan (File image)

E Sreedharan (File image)

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, the engineer behind India's expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi, announced his exit from active politics months after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

E Sreedharan, who is hailed as the “Metro Man” of India, made the announcement on December 16 while addressing the media in Ponnai, Malappuram, Hindustan Times reported.

He said: “Defeat in the Assembly elections [in Kerala in April] made me wiser. When I lost, it made me sad. But now I realise that even if I had won, nothing could have been done. I was never a politician. I remained a bureaucratic politician for some time.”

Explaining why he made the move, Sreedharan said: “I am 90 now. I can’t run around like a youngster. I am associated with three different trusts and I will spend the rest of my time with them.”

He further said that when he had joined the saffron party he was hopeful of the party’s prospects in the state, which has now changed.

Close

Related stories

His retirement reportedly came as a surprise to the Kerala chapter of the BJP. Commenting on his exit from active politics, BJP state chief K Surendran said: “We heard about this in the media. He will be around, and we will seek his guidance and advice on key issues.”

Notably, E Sreedharan had contested and lost from the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Congress leader Shafi Parambhil.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #E Sreedharan #Kerala #Politics
first published: Dec 16, 2021 05:13 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.