Mentor first, politics later: Himanta Biswa ensures best treatment for Gogoi as he battles post-COVID complications

Ever since former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College for COVID-19 treatment, his former party colleague and state Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has kept a close watch on his health.

On Friday, Sarma held a video conference with the AIIMS’ team of doctors headed by Director of Pulmonary department, Dr Randeep Guleria, in which it was decided after Sarma’s request that a team of doctors would come down to Guwahati for the chief minister’s treatment.

Even though Sarma has had to travel across the state due to party work, he has kept a watch on his mentor's health. Himanta is directly getting reports of the health of Gogoi, who according to doctors, has "a lot of comorbid conditions".

Sarma on Saturday night told CNN News18 that there has been a significant improvement in Gogoi's condition and a team of doctors would be reaching Assam on Sunday. Sarma said he has been visiting his mentor every day in hospital.

The octogenarian was admitted to hospital on August 31 after testing positive for the virus. He had later tested negative but was shifted to the ICU as he developed some problems in the lungs and his oxygen level dropped drastically. Sarma said he had also worn a PPE kit and went to visit Gogoi in the Covid ward/

Gogoi made Sarma a junior minister in 2002 and, over the years, he became one of Gogoi's most trusted aides. Upset over “unfair treatment” meted out to him by the top central leadership, Sarma switched over to the BJP and has since been made minister of health, finance and education and also the NEDA chief. But despite the political differences, the relationship between the mentor and his prodigal son has remained very cordial and personal.