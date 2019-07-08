App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Membership drive should ensure BJP has reach among all sections of society: JP Nadda

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's working president JP Nadda said the party's membership drive party should ensure that it has reach among all sections of society.

Addressing the heads of the various wings of the BJP here, Nadda said a social objective is also attached to the party's membership drive that is to carry out cleanliness drive and plantation of trees at every polling booth across the country.

"It is our responsibility that we keep doing our tasks but we should also evaluate it that how many people are joining the party and how strong it is becoming from our efforts," Nadda was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the BJP.

He said that it is important that through this membership drive, the party should have reach among all sections of the society.

Nadda said the membership cycle starts by connecting with people and then making them members and it completes by training them and making them full-time BJP workers.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:10 am

