Mehrauli killing: Accused Poonawala to undergo pending polygraph sessions this week, narco test likely on Dec 5

The remaining sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted over the next two days and the narco test is likely to be held on December 5, sources said on Sunday.

They said two sessions of polygraph test have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini here.

Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday.

Earlier, Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, had said this test will be completed on Monday.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

The police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember her body.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in Chhatarpur area after Poonawala claimed that he had thrown Walkar's severed head and some other remains there.

They had seized five knives from Poonawala's flat and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime.

Poonawala has been lodged in Tihar jail number four, where first time offenders are kept. He is not alone in the cell but all precautions regarding his safety, a prison official said.