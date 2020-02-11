Mehrauli Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Mehrauli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mehrauli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South district. Delhi is located in India.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 62.76% and in 2013, 62.06% of Mehrauli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Naresh Yadav of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16951 votes which was 14.89% of the total votes polled. Naresh Yadav polled a total of 113830 (51.06%) votes.

BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 4564 (4.72%) votes. Parvesh Sahib Singh polled 96794 which was 38.72% of the total votes polled.