Mehbooba Mufti's detention extended by 3 months under PSA

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 31 extended the detention of People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti has been under preventive detention since August 5 last year and was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories.

The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5 this year.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.

"The law enforcing agencies have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination, the same is considered to be necessary," the order reads.

Among others who had been detained last year were senior leaders of the state, Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference (NC). The PSA of Omar and senior Abdullah was revoked earlier in March.

The extension also comes on a day when People's Conference (PC) leader Sajad Lone was released from house detention earlier today.