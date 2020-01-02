App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija detained at home: Report

Itija was also handling Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle since August 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has been detained at her home, News18 has reported.

Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5 last year when the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to revoke the special status to granted to J&K.

Itija was also handling Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle since August 2019.

The development comes on the background of reports suggesting that political detainees from the Valley, currently held at the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hostel in Srinagar are likely to be released by the J&K administration in batches in January. This, however, does not include five key leaders of J&K including Mufti.

related news

 

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics

