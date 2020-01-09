Mehbooba Mufti's daughter alleges detention, manhandling; seeks removal of security

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija will seek withdrawal of her security as she was allegedly “detained” at her residence and “manhandled” by the police while going out to visit the grave of her grandfather and former J&K CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his fourth death anniversary, The Wire has reported.

According to the report, Iltija Mufti said the police and administration had on January 6 informed her that she could visit Sayeed’s grave at Bijbehara in Anantnag district. However, the next day she was told by an official from her security team not to move out of her residence.

When Iltija tried to come out of her residence, the women police on duty “manhandled” her and “pushed” her back, she said, adding that she has bruises on her arm and a cut on one of her feet.

The girl claimed to be repeatedly harassed by police for the past five months and has not been allowed to move out of her residence since she was allegedly detained on December 2, 2019.

The eldest of two daughters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija said she is not a politician and doesn’t need anyone’s permission to move out.

She further questioned her “detention”, saying what would have happened if she was allowed to go there (Sayeed’s grave) for 15 minutes?

“The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) can go and visit his mother, why can’t I visit the grave of my grandfather? Do they consider it a crime?” she asked.

Iltija discussed the issue with her mother later in the day, who has been detained at a government guest house in the summer capital of Srinagar. “As a mother, she got worried about my decision (to seek withdrawal of security), but I can’t live a life where I am jailed,” said Iltija.

Her security is handled by the J&K police’s Special Security Group (SSG), the report said.