you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti visits JK governor, discusses issues related to state's development



PTI
Representative Image

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today called on Governor N N Vohra here and discussed important issues related to the growth and development of the state. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president called on Vohra at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

He added that Mehbooba referred to certain important issues, relating to the growth and development of the state, which could not be finalised during her tenure and urged the governor to consider the same for early decisions.

The governor discussed with the former chief minister the need for all political parties and social organisations to join hands to regain the trust of the youth and restore normalcy in the Valley, the spokesman said.

This was the first meeting between the two since Mehbooba resigned as chief minister on Tuesday, after the BJP decided to pull out of its alliance with the PDP.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 06:30 pm

