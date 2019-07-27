App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre for additional troops deployment in Kashmir

Mehbooba, the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also said the Centre needs to "rethink and overhaul its Kashmir policy."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir is a "political problem" which would not be solved by military means, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on July 27, as she criticised the Centre's decision to deploy additional 100 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) to the valley.

Mehbooba, the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also said the Centre needs to "rethink and overhaul its Kashmir policy."

"Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won't be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The Centre on Thursday ordered deployment of additional 100 companies of CAPFs "in order to strengthen the CI (counter-insurgency) grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 02:58 pm

