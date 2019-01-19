Mehbooba Mufti seeks separatist leader's release on humanitarian grounds

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on January 19 sought the release of separatist leader Shahid-ul-Islam, who is in the NIA's custody, on humanitarian grounds as his wife was not feeling well.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over phone after reports of Islam's wife having suffered a brain hemorrhage emerged.

"I share your concern for Shahid Ul Islam. Have spoken with HM requesting his early release on humanitarian grounds as the wife has suffered a brain haemorrhage," Mehbooba said in a tweet, in response to a plea for the separatist leader's release by a Twitter user.