    Mehbooba Mufti detained by Delhi Police during protest march to Parliament

    The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had panned to take out a protest march from Rail Bhawan to Parliament against the anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

    People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers were detained on February 8 by police during a protest in Delhi against the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Joined by party workers, the former chief minister had planned to take out a protest march from Rail Bhawan to Parliament. She wanted opposition parties to raise their voice against the administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

    However, she was detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Jantar Mantar from where the protestors dispersed.

    “If we can’t go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations,” Mehbooba asked?