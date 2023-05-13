English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Meghalaya: UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah wins Sohiong assembly seat

    The election was held on May 10, as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly polls on February 27.

    PTI
    May 13, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
    Meghalaya: UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah wins Sohiong assembly seat

    Meghalaya: UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah wins Sohiong assembly seat

    United Democratic Party candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah on Saturday won the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya, defeating his NPP nominee by over 3,400 votes, an election official said.

    The election was held on May 10, as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly polls on February 27.

    With the win, UDP's strength in the 60-member House increased to 12. The NPP has 28 MLAs.

    "UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh has won by 3,422 votes against Samlin Malngiang of the National Peoples' Party," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

    Synshar polled over 16,600 votes, while Samlin secured more than 13,200 votes, he said.

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Politics #Sohiong assembly seat #Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah #UDP
    first published: May 13, 2023 12:43 pm