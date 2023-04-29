English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    The JD (U) supremo said issues related to forging opposition unity could be expected to be thrashed out at this meeting.

    PTI
    April 29, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    "We will be happy to organize this meeting in Patna," he added.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hinted that a meeting of opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the crucial Karnataka assembly polls were over as many would be busy electioneering there.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hinted that a meeting of opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the crucial Karnataka assembly polls were over as many would be busy electioneering there.

    The JD (U) supremo said issues related to forging opposition unity could be expected to be thrashed out at this meeting.

    "We will definitely sit together and discuss the issue pertaining to the formation of an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    "Currently, some leaders are busy in the assembly poll (Karnataka). Once it is over, we will finalize the venue of our meeting. If Patna is unanimously decided as the next venue of the meeting of opposition leaders, it will be held here ," Kumar said.

    "We will be happy to organize this meeting in Patna," he added.

    Related stories

    It may be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, in Kolkata on April 24, had requested her counterpart to organise a meeting of all non-BJP parties in Patna to discuss opposition unity before the coming Lok Sabha elections.

    "I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next," Banerjee had said after the meeting with Kumar in Kolkata.

    Kumar, acknowledging this friendly demand by Banerjee said "Unhone–Mamta Banerjee–to Bola Hin Tha Patna mein meeting ke liye ( Mamata Banerjee had sought the meeting in Patna)." "We are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. I recently met several opposition leaders. Now I will talk to other non BJP parties … My aim is to unite opposition parties before the general elections," he said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Bihar Chief Minister #India #Karnataka #Politics
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 02:19 pm