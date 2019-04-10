Media loves PM's face because he uses wax & make up: HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s skin glows because he "applies wax and make-up". His comments came as an explanation for why the people, the cameras, and the media love him so much.

Kumaraswamy, as per a report by NDTV, was speaking at an election campaign rally in Bengaluru, when he said: “PM Modi, when he wakes up before coming to people or in front of the camera, he applies wax and make-up and then stands in front of camera. The shine is seen on the face.”

"Look at our faces, in the morning we shower and leave and it is only the next morning that we shower again. Our faces don't look good on camera. Our media friends also don't like showing our faces, they only say Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi...,” Kumaraswamy added.

The CM further claimed that candidates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party appeal to people to “look at PM Modi” and vote. “They aren't saying look at us and vote, they say look at Modi and vote.”

Kumaraswamy was in Bangalore North to campaign for Congress candidate Krishna Byre Gowda. The constituency in question has a large population of Vokkaligas, a politically dominant caste, and was earlier with the CM’s Janata Dal Secular as a part of the seat-sharing deal with Congress.

Karnataka goes to vote on April 18 and April 23 in the general elections that start tomorrow. The results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

JD(S) and Congress forged an alliance to rule Karnataka together last year after there was a hung verdict in the state assembly polls.