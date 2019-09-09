App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Measures will be taken to ensure illegal immigrants do not find place in NRC: Amit Shah

After submitting a memorandum to Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, at the venue of the 68th Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) here, the party's state unit president Ranjit Dass told reporters that they had discussed "anomalies in the contentious NRC" with the party national president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah, home minsiter
BJP national president Amit Shah assured the Assam unit of the party that measures will be taken to ensure that no illegal immigrant finds a place in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Shah assured us that the BJP's commitment to not allow even one illegal migrant in India remains unchanged," Dass said.

The party national president told the state unit that there was nothing to worry in this regard, Dass said.

"He also assured us that necessary protection will be given to all those who came to India prior to 1971," Dass said.

Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, had said earlier in the day that the Centre will not allow a single illegal immigrant to stay in the country.

"Questions are being raised about the NRC by different sections but today I just want to say this that the BJP-led government is committed to ensure that not a single illegal immigrant enters the region," he said.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 08:20 am

tags #India #Politics

