App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

MDMK joins forces with DMK to defeat BJP, AIADMK

In another resolution, MDMK expressed concern over the delay in conducting the local body polls in Tamil Nadu and demanded that it be held

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), on Saturday, said it has decided to have an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies to defeat the BJP at the Centre and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu.

A resolution to this effect was one among the 34 passed at the party's state-level conference here to celebrate the 50th year of the MDMK chief Vaiko's entry into politics and to remember Anna and Periyar.

In another resolution, MDMK expressed concern over the delay in conducting the local body polls in Tamil Nadu and demanded that it be held, for which a detailed announcement should be made immediately.

Yet another resolution opposed the Karnataka government's proposal to construct a dam across Cauvery in Karnataka and said if the Central government granted approval, no water would reach Tamil Nadu from the upper riparian state.

MDMK also wanted the Centre to implement the 27 percent reservation for students belonging to the Backward Class in all Central government-run schools.

The party also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government introduce prohibition, abolish NEET, bring in Lok Ayuktha and save fishermen in the state from frequent attacks, allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard.

Earlier, a resolution condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.