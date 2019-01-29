App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

MDMK functionary shares derogatory post about PM Narendra Modi, arrested

According to police, Sathiyaraj allegedly created a carricature of Modi and depicted him as carrying "a begging bowl".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A local MDMK functionary has been arrested for alleged derogatory social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the police on January 28. Sathiyaraj alias Balu, an office-bearer of MDMK's Sirkazhi town unit in the district, was arrested on January 27 on complaints from local BJP and Hindu Makkal Katchi leaders about the Facebook post made ahead of Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu.

According to police, Sathiyaraj allegedly created a carricature of Modi and depicted him as carrying "a begging bowl".

On January 28, he was produced before Sirkazhi Judicial Magistrate G Yuvaraj who remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

The MDMK worker had made the post on January 26 in connection with the 'GoBackModi' campaign in the social media opposing the visit of the Prime Minister to Madurai for laying the foundation stone of AIIMS.

Local BJP unit president N Selvam and Hindu Makkal Katchi state president J Swaminathan on January 27 lodged a complaint with the Sirkazhi police seeking action against Sathiyaraj.

Inspector Singaravel registered a case and arrested Sathiyaraj following investigations, police said. Modi Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,264 crore All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur near Madurai.

The MDMK had staged a blackflag protest against Modi shortly before he arrived in Mdurai, accusing him of betraying the interests of the state. Over 100 MDMK workers led by its chief Vaiko were detained over the protest and later let off.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:00 am

