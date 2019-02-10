App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

MDMK chief Vaiko holds protest against PM Modi's visit

The MDMK chief targeted Modi for allegedly betraying Tamil Nadu on lifeline issues, including the Cauvery and for not visiting the State immediately after cyclone Gaja last November.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anxious moments prevailed for a while Sunday when a woman raised pro-Narendra Modi slogans when MDMK chief Vaiko-led a protest demonstration here against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

While Vaiko hit out at Modi for contiuously "betraying" the interests of Tamil Nadu, a woman, believed to be a BJP office-bearer, sneaked into the protest venue, raised slogans and posed a question to him.

Vaiko,who was addressing the cadres from an open truck, asked them to maintain calm and police whisked her away even as frenzied party cadres holding black flags tried to gherao her.

The MDMK chief targeted Modi for allegedly betraying Tamil Nadu on lifeline issues, including the Cauvery and for not visiting the State immediately after cyclone Gaja last November.

Vaiko had held a smiliar protest demonstration against Modi on January 27 when he visited Madurai to lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS hospital..
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.