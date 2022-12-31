 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in January, 2023

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

All eyes are now on the mayoral polls due on January 6. Three nominations — two from the AAP and one from the BJP — have been received for the post of Delhi mayor, MCD officials have said.

New Delhi, Dec 31 From regaining its unified identity after its trifurcation 10 years ago to a fresh delimitation exercise and a subsequent civic poll — the Municipal Corporation of Delhi hogged the headlines for larger part of the year 2022.

It will remain in the news in early 2023 too, as Delhi will get its mayor on January 6 after the high-stakes elections held on December 4.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being in April 1958 and its mayor wielded influential power and carried a huge prestige till 2012 when the corporation was spilt into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor.

But, in 2022, the Centre brought a legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity, though it had capped the total number of wards at 250, down from 272 wards earlier.  Thus, after the mayoral poll in January, Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years.

The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House which will convene on January 6 for the first time after the 2022 civic polls.