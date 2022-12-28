 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCD receives three nominations for post of Delhi mayor

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was December 27.

Three nominations -- two from the AAP and one from the BJP -- have been received for the post of Delhi mayor ahead of the mayoral election to be held on January 6, MCD officials said.

However, one candidate of the AAP is a back-up candidate, party sources said.

Three nominations each have been received for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, and seven nominations for the members of the MCD panel, the civic body said on Tuesday.

The nominees for the post of mayor are -- Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP), and Rekha Gupta (BJP).

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).