MCD polls: Where was Delhi CM for last 8 years, asks Gautam Gambhir on landfill issue

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

The Ghazipur landfill site is a giant garbage dump in east Delhi. Talking to PTI, Gambhir, who represents the East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he described as ”a dismal state” of the national capital.

With the AAP turning the issue of landfill sites into a poll plank ahead of the municipal election in Delhi, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking where was he for the last eight years when it came to finding a solution for the massive garbage dump in Ghazipur.

The Ghazipur landfill site is a giant garbage dump in east Delhi. Talking to PTI, Gambhir, who represents the East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he described as ”a dismal state” of the national capital. He said the work done at the Ghazipur landfill site is an example of how a BJP-led MCD can ”make a difference”.

The cricketer-turned-politician said in the last eight years, ”we have only heard the Delhi chief minister blame the Centre for everything, but no one asked him what is his responsibility as the chief minister”.

He should come out and speak, Gambhir added. The people of Delhi can see it for themselves what the Ghazipur landfill site was three years ago and what has happened to it now. The height has gone down by at least 50 feet, he claimed.The East Delhi MP also questioned the chief minister’s visit to the site after eight years.

Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site last month and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on the issue of garbage as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if the AAP emerges victorious in the civic body election.

Gambhir said, ”I want to ask where was the Delhi chief minister for the last eight years? I wrote a letter in 2020 to work on it and find a solution, but he did not even have the courtesy to reply.” The AAP has turned the landfill sites issue into a poll plank and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing in its duty to solve the problem of three massive garbage dumps during its rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 15 years.