MCD polls: Safety, security, sanitation major issues for northeast Delhi residents

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

As per data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, were identified in critical or sensitive categories.

Representative image

Amid beefed-up security, the residents of Delhi's northeast exercised their franchise in a civic poll for the first time since the infamous 2020 riots, hoping for a safer future.

Polling was held on 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday.

At a polling station in Khajuri Khas, ACP Niraj Tokas said 21 police personnel have been deputed to look after the security at the booth.

"One ACP-rank officer, one superintendent of police, one sub-inspector, four ASI, and 14 constables have been deputed to secure the area. The voting went well. Nothing untoward happened," Tokas told PTI.

In Bajanpura, Sub-Inspector Gyan Prakash said 40 personnel have been deployed at the polling booth.