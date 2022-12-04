 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

MCD polls: Polling begins in Delhi amid tight security; 1.45 crore eligible voters, 1,349 candidates in fray

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

According to data shared by State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

Representative image

Voting began for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, which is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Polling began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements across the city.

According to data shared by State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

There are 1,349 candidates in the fray and votes will be counted on December 7.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.