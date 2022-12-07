 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

MCD polls: Counting of votes begins

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

Image for representation

Counting of votes polled in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections began Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security, officials said.

Authorities here on Tuesday had said that they were all geared up for the counting, with 42 centres being set up for the exercise.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.