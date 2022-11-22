MCD polls: Congress accuses AAP of corruption in ‘electricity model’

Congress leaders released a booklet against AAP government in Delhi.

In the run-up to civic body polls in Delhi, Congress on November 22, accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption in the power sector and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken along with Delhi Pradesh Congress president Anil Chaudhary and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Abhishek Dutta released a booklet titled “Kejriwal – Bijli Ke Taar Bhrashtachar aur Berojgar” highlighting the alleged scam in Delhi government’s electricity model.

Maken alleged, “Delhi has 58 lakh domestic consumers and AAP claims 90 percent of these consumers get the subsidy. But as per records, only 37 lakh consumers (60 percent) have applied for subsidy under the voluntary subsidy scheme (VSS). 30 percent subsidy accounts are missing.”

In an unaudited manner, AAP has given a total of Rs 14,731 crore to the private discoms since it came to power in 2015, Ajay Maken alleged.

“In the booklet, I have given an affidavit also to ensure that data has been taken from publicly available sources on the website and periodic reports of RBI,” he said.

He further said that the “scam-ridden” power model of Delhi has caused an exodus of industries from Delhi and unemployment as well.

“In 2020-21, Delhi’s average industrial rate is Rs 13 per unit as compared to Uttarakhand at Rs 6.35, Punjab at Rs 7.02, Haryana at Rs 8.14, and Rajasthan at Rs 9.72. The gap has been widening with the neighboring states ever since AAP came to power,” said Maken adding this has resulted in a mass exodus of industries from Delhi and caused unemployment.