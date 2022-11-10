MCD polls: BJP promises flats to all slum-dwellers, Kejriwal to announce 10 guarantees

With less than a month to go for the civic body polls in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an election manifesto (vachan patra) on November 10, promising flats to slum-dwellers in the national capital.

The MCD elections will be held on December 4, while the votes will be counted on December 7. The civic body has 250 municipal wards and 1.46 crore voters.

To counter the BJP, which has been ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the last fifteen years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch the ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ campaign on November 11.

The vachan patra was released by Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and senior BJP leader Ashish Sood, who is also heading the MCD poll management committee.

“The vachan patra has a form and our party workers will distribute them to slum-dwellers. Those who have not been allocated houses have to fill in the details. These forms will be submitted to the concerned department for flat allotment,” said Tiwari.

The party is committed to providing houses to all slum-dwellers in the city under the Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan scheme. All basic amenities will be provided to them, Tiwari added.

The manifesto contains pictures of flats for the EWS (economically weaker section), which were handed over to slum-dwellers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On November 2, Modi released 3,024 flats built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its slum rehabilitation project in south Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension.

Tiwari accused the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of not fulfilling its promises. “One should ask Arvind Kejriwal what his contribution to reduce the garbage of three landfill sites in Delhi is. He did not cooperate with the civic bodies,” said Tiwari.

Reacting to the announcement of the Delhi BJP, Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA, Atishi Marlena said the people of Delhi will not trust the BJP. “Despite its 15 year long rule, BJP has failed to present its MCD report card before elections fearing backlash over its incompetence. Instead of growth, BJP has given three garbage mountains to the people of Delhi,” she said.