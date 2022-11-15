MCD Polls: AAP holds strategic session with 250 candidates

Aam Aadmi Party

With less than a month to go for the civic body polls in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 14 convened a three-hour strategic meeting with 250 candidates contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The candidates were instructed to hold Padyatra (march), door-to-door campaign, and Jansabha (public meetings) at the booth level. They were also advised to monitor preparation and reach out to people at the earliest.

The MCD elections will be held on December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7. The civic body has 250 municipal wards and 1.46 crore voters. November 14 was the last day for filing nominations for the high-stakes polls in the national capital.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and AAP MLAs Atishi Marlena and Durgesh Pathak.

Holding four to five public meetings at every booth will help the party to garner support on ground and a large number of party workers for campaigning, Sisodia told candidates. Rai told them to take people’s grievances into consideration following which a comprehensive plan will be formulated.

MCD has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party for over 15 years and the AAP is banking on anti-incumbency to gain control. AAP claims it is fighting polls on the garbage issue, promising that the national capital will get rid of garbage if the party gets the public mandate.

However, the BJP has upped the ante against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, alleging the party did not fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi.