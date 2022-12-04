 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCD poll: Sanitation, maintenance of parks prime issues among women voters

Dec 04, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

Over 45 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm in the high-stakes election.

Sanitation, maintenance of parks and lack of parking facilities were the issues of concern for women who came out to vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on Sunday.

Dr Rehana Parveen, a general physician who arrived at a pink booth on DDU Marg here to cast her vote, flagged the issue of garbage collection from colonies as a major concern.

"Garbage should be collected from colonies even on a holiday or on the day of any festival. At present, garbage is usually seen lying in colonies on the day of any festival. Guests come and it becomes very embarrassing seeing our colony so dirty," she said.

Her daughter, Hadia Fatima, who is a mechanical engineer by profession, said vehicle parking is also a major issue of concern to them.

"I have to park my vehicle on the road every day. There is always a fear that my vehicle will be stolen. There are daily fights over the parking issue and a gender bias also exists," she said.