MCD mayor to be from AAP, BJP to play role of 'strong opposition': Adesh Gupta

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Hints dropped by other party leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Tajinder Pal Bagga, also gave rise to speculation that the BJP might go for the mayor's post.

MCD polls. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a ''strong opposition'', its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said on Friday, ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

Gupta added that the BJP councillors would resist if the AAP indulged in corruption at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and work for the city's people as Opposition. Several BJP leaders had earlier hinted that the party might go for the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

''Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance,'' the BJP's IT department chief Amit Malviya had tweeted the day the results were being declared.

It was further buttressed by the example of Chandigarh where the AAP had earlier this year emerged as the single-largest party by winning 14 of the 35 wards in the municipal polls but the BJP secured the mayor's post.

Gupta, however, put all the speculation to rest. ''The AAP has got the peoples' mandate, so they can have their mayor. We extend them good wishes,'' Gupta told PTI when asked if the BJP would contest the mayoral poll.