MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

After the oath of aldermen and elected councillors, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during which a number of BJP councillors started moving into the House, chanted "Modi, Modi", and raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

They went towards the benches where AAP councillors were sitting and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House until a further date.

The new 250-member MCD House reconvened on Tuesday with members nominated by the lieutenant governor taking oath before the elected representatives amid cries of "shame, shame" from AAP councillors.

The nominated members raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after the ceremony.

Read More

A few councillors from both parties then entered into a heated exchange on one of the aisles of the House.