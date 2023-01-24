English
    MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

    After the oath of aldermen and elected councillors, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during which a number of BJP councillors started moving into the House, chanted "Modi, Modi", and raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    Municipal Corporation of Delhi

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

    They went towards the benches where AAP councillors were sitting and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House until a further date.

    The new 250-member MCD House reconvened on Tuesday with members nominated by the lieutenant governor taking oath before the elected representatives amid cries of "shame, shame" from AAP councillors.