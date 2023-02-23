 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCD House adjourned: Unable to digest defeat in mayoral poll, BJP resorting to hooliganism, says AAP

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Several members of both parties exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday night.

With the MCD House adjourned without conducting election for the six-member Standing Committee, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of resorting to ”hooliganism” as it was not able to accept its defeat in the mayoral poll.

Several members of both parties exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday night. The chaos continued on Thursday, forcing Mayor Shelly Oberoi to adjourn it till 10 am on Friday.

While mayor and deputy mayor polls — both won by AAP candidates — were held peacefully on Wednesday, the House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect members of the apex decision-making panel began. Mayor Oberoi at a press conference alleged that some BJP councillors threw a ballot box and tore ballot papers during the election for the committee.

”It’s shameful what the BJP councillors did. The ballot box was thrown, ballot papers were torn and I was attacked,” she said, adding that BJP councillors gheraoed the Well of the House, and the proceedings had to be adjourned 13 times.