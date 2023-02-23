MCD House adjourned: Unable to digest defeat in mayoral poll, BJP resorting to hooliganism, says AAP

With the MCD House adjourned without conducting election for the six-member Standing Committee, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of resorting to ”hooliganism” as it was not able to accept its defeat in the mayoral poll.

Several members of both parties exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday night. The chaos continued on Thursday, forcing Mayor Shelly Oberoi to adjourn it till 10 am on Friday.

While mayor and deputy mayor polls — both won by AAP candidates — were held peacefully on Wednesday, the House witnessed ruckus as the process to elect members of the apex decision-making panel began. Mayor Oberoi at a press conference alleged that some BJP councillors threw a ballot box and tore ballot papers during the election for the committee.

”It’s shameful what the BJP councillors did. The ballot box was thrown, ballot papers were torn and I was attacked,” she said, adding that BJP councillors gheraoed the Well of the House, and the proceedings had to be adjourned 13 times.

While the BJP is protesting against the mayor’s decision to allow members to carry mobilephones to the voting area during the election of the MCD panel on Wednesday, the AAP claimed there is no ban on mobilephones while casting vote. ”The BJP resorted to unconstitutional behaviour in the House once again. It is the loss of the people of Delhi. BJP’s Rekha Gupta and Amit Nagpal resorted to hooliganism in the House and we will take action against them,” the mayor said. Related stories PM to address NDPP-BJP election rally in Nagaland Friday

How BBC documentary, George Soros debate may help Modi's political narrative on road to 2024

I will bring out whole truth about formation of govt with Ajit Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis Oberoi, who defeated Gupta in the mayoral election, said there is no such act that says mobilephones are banned while casting of vote. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is ”not being able to accept their defeat” in the mayoral poll and was resorting to ”hooliganism” in the House. ”Never before have we seen a situation such as this where voting is going on and a group of councillors ask for votes that have already been cast earlier to be cancelled. Votes for the Standing Committee cannot be cancelled without a valid reason,” he said. The BJP has demanded that the election to the Standing Committee be held afresh because of the mayor’s decision to allow mobilephones in the voting area. Singh said that no rule prohibits phones while casting vote and added that a notification was issued by the Delhi State Election Commission during the MCD elections mentioning that ”voters can carry their phones to the polling booths”. ”If carrying mobile phones to the booth is a violation of secrecy as claimed by the BJP, then why would the State Election Commission (SEC) allow such a thing. The SEC does not have a problem with this issue, but yet the BJP councillors do. This is an unreasonable demand. There is a reason why the BJP was voted out of power by over two crore residents of Delhi and they should abide by the mandate,” he said. The BJP lost the December MCD polls to the AAP after being in power in the civic body for 15 years.Senior AAP leader Atishi said the BJP’s demand to invalidate the votes for the Standing Committee was without any basis. If the mayor gave into this demand, then it would have been a ”mockery of democracy”, she said. ”When the BJP resorted to hooliganism, 47 votes were already cast for the standing committee. Election can never be conducted in this manner. What if the BJP resorts to hooliganism again after 100 votes and asks to consider them invalid?” Atishi asked. On Wednesday night, a few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air, while the mayor alleged that some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings to hold the election to the committee.

PTI