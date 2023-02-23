 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCD: Elections to six members of standing committee stalled due to ruckus in House

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

The election to pick the six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday got stalled due to an uproar in the House, hours after the new mayor was elected.

The House proceedings began around 11:30 am and business was conducted smoothly as AAP's Shelly Oberoi emerged victorious in the mayoral poll, defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes.

After the mayoral election, the House was briefly adjourned and then it resumed to elect the deputy mayor, again AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal winning the election, defeating BJP's Kamal Bagri Mayor Oberoi then adjourned the House for an hour.

However, as the session didn't resume after one hour, BJP councillor Shikha Rai told the municipal secretary that it was getting late and that the mayor be asked to come back to the House.