MCD elections: AAP, BJP trade charges of violation of model code on polling day

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that recorded messages of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing people to vote for the AAP were received by lakhs of people on the day of polling.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party accused each other of violating the model code of conduct during voting in municipal polls in Delhi on Sunday.

He said it was a violation of the model code of conduct and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.

The party also lodged a complaint against AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and another party leader Vijendra Garg.

In his complaint, Delhi BJP's Legal cell co-convener sanket Gupta alleged that both Pathak and Garg violated model code of conduct by campaigning on the night of December 3 which was "silence period" before voting.

The complaint also cited a viral social media video of the two AAP leaders allegedly campaigning.