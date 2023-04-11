 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview |Talented leaders undermined in Congress: Anil K Antony  

Sohil Sehran
Apr 11, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The Congress has been talking only about its glorious past but doesn’t have any understanding of what aspirational India wants. Aspirational India wants social and economic mobility, says the 37-year-old technocrat, whose father is veteran Congress leader AK Antony

BJP, led by Prime Minister Modi, has a very clear direction to steer the country forward says Anil K Antony.

Anil Antony is not the first leader to leave the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former Congress leader from Kerala is the son of veteran party leader AK Antony. The 37-year-old technocrat’s departure comes at a time when Sachin Pilot is protesting against his own government in Rajasthan, one of the states where the Grand Old Party is in power.

Days after joining the BJP, Anil Antony spoke about why he quit the Congress. His views, as told to the writer, follow: 

On joining the BJP

Congress has been talking only about its glorious past but doesn’t have any understanding about what aspirational India wants. Aspirational India wants social and economic mobility, socio and economic justice. People want to move forward in life with employment opportunities. The Congress party doesn’t have any plan or vision for young India, which constitutes almost 60-65 percent of the population.