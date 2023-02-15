 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | Central schemes to play a key role in northeast states: Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Pradeep Gupta spoke of a plethora of issues in Tripura, to BJP making inroads in Meghalaya and Congress party trying to revive its base.

Pradeep Gupta, managing director of Axis My India (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Pradeep Gupta, psephologist and managing director of Axis My India, whose exit poll predicted the landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, believes Central government’s schemes related to air and rail connectivity will remain a key factor in the state assembly elections of northeast states.

Tripura will vote on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya will vote on February 27, and counting for all three states will be held on March 2.

In an interview to Moneycontrol on February 15, Pradeep Gupta spoke of a plethora of issues in Tripura, to BJP making inroads in Meghalaya and Congress party trying to revive its base. Edited excerpts:

Tripura is going to vote on February 16. The regional party Tipra Motha has made the contest triangular, what do you think the results would be like?