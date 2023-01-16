 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

MC Explains: The government-governor standoff in Tamil Nadu

KT Jagannathan
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Giving a go-by to conventions and established practices does not augur well for a friendly federal ecosystem.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Image source: ANI)

Something unprecedented in the history of the Tamil Nadu Assembly took place on January 9, 2023. The after-effects of the episode have given a new dimension to the role of governor in a federal system.

The story thus far: 

What is the core issue? 

Ravi left out references to certain national and regional stalwarts in his speech. He skipped the phrase “Dravidian model of governance.”

He gave a go-by to the description of Tamil Nadu “as a haven of peace” in the text prepared by the state government.

He also did not mention the ability of Tamil Nadu to attract “numerous foreign investments” and become a “forerunner in all sectors.” The Chief Minister insisted that the text of the speech had been approved by the Governor before its distribution to members of the Assembly.

What is so unprecedented this time around?

The deletion of some references, the resolution moved by the Chief Minister protesting against these deletions by the Governor and the walk-out by the Governor are all unprecedented, to say the least.

What does the constitution say on the content of the Governor’s address to the Assembly? Is the content of the address prepared by the Governor himself/herself?

According to Article 74 and 163 of the Constitution, the President and the Governor should act on the advice of the Council of Ministers (be it the Union Government or State Governments). The address of the Governor before the legislature is the viewpoint of the government. Hence, it is prepared by the government.

What does the Governor’s address to the legislature usually contain?