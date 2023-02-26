 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | The assassination of Umesh Pal, prime witness in an MLA's murder

Sohil Sehran
Feb 26, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

Jaya Pal, Umesh Pal’s wife, has alleged that he was abducted by mafia don Atique Ahmed and his men in 2006 and 2016, who pressurised him to change his testimony in court.

Umesh Pal, a prime witness in in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead at his residence in Prayagraj. (Picture Credit: ANI)

The killing of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in Prayagraj, has triggered a political uproar as opposition parties have alleged that such incidents indicate the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Umesh Pal, a 43-year-old lawyer, was shot dead at his residence in Prayagraj’s Sulem Sarai area in the evening of February 24. Police said the assailants fired several rounds and attacked him with crude bombs. Pal’s two bodyguards were also injured in the attack and one of them, identified as Sandeep Nishad, succumbed to bullet injuries.

However, the six heavily-armed assailants escaped unchallenged. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, and the UP police has formed eight teams to investigate the matter.

The autopsy report suggests that Umesh Pal was shot seven times and had 13 injuries on his body.