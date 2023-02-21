 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer: Upendra Kushwaha and his love-hate relationship with Nitish Kumar

Sohil Sehran
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

Kushwaha’s exit is seen as a setback to Nitish Kumar because voters from the Kushwaha caste command a 6 percent share in Bihar.

Upendra Kushwaha, who had merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party with the JD(U) less than two years ago, accused the RJD of having strayed from the socialist ideal of decentralization of power and "concentrating all authority within a family".

Just about two years after merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), former union minister Upendra Singh Kushwaha bid goodbye to the latter on February 20.

As he announced his exit, Kushwaha, 63, said he would start a new political outfit – Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

An influential leader of the Kushwaha caste, this is not the first time the disgruntled leader has parted ways with Nitish Kumar. He has been changing sides from the time he joined active politics and has left the JD(U) twice before – in 2007 and 2013.

Moneycontrol explains who Kushwaha is and what his exit means to the JD(U) in Bihar.