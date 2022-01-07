MC Election update today January 7: Election Commission informed on COVID-19 situation in India, says Health Ministry

Representative image

Uttarakhand Assembly polls: 537,000 new voters created in last 5 years

Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Sowjanya on January 7 said that in the last five years, 5.37 lakh new voters have been created. As per Sowjanya, "In the last five years, 5.37 lakh new voters have been created in the state. The total number of voters in the assembly elections held in the year 2017 was 76,06,688, which has increased to 81,43,922 this year. Apart from these, there are 93,964 service voters as well. Particularly, these 5.37 lakh voters include 3,11,106 female voters and 2,25,969 male voters."

Election Commission informed on COVID-19 situation in India: Union Health Ministry

The government on January 7 termed as misleading media reports stating that the Union Health Health Ministry has suggested to the Election Commission that there is no cause of "alarm or concern in view of very few cases of Omicron in poll-bound states". "These reports have a very high tendency to start a mis-information campaign in the midst of a pandemic," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. "Some media reports are suggesting that Union Ministry of Health has in a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday suggested that the 'Covid situation in the country is nothing to be worried about' and 'there is no cause of alarm or concern in the view of very few cases of Omicron in the poll bound states'. Such reports are highly ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth," the ministry said.

AAP releases the eighth list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the eighth list of three candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. So far, the party has announced the names of 104 candidates.

Congress, TMC, MGP, Goa Forward must come together for polls: Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai has said that time has come for his outfit and those opposed to the BJP to come together for the upcoming assembly elections in the coastal state. He said the GFP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) should join hands as part of a broad coalition to take on the ruling BJP keeping aside their egos. Sardesai’s GFP has already announced a pre-poll tie-up with the Congress, while the MGP and the TMC have formed their own alliance for elections to the 40-member assembly.

Kanhaiya Kumar questions TMC, AAP’s decision to contest Goa polls

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, on January 6, took swipes at the Trinamool Congress Party *TMC( and AAP for entering the fray for the coming Assembly elections in Goa. Congress joined hands with these two parties at the national level because they were anti-BJP, but in Goa, where Congress has the capability to defeat the BJP, they rushed to contest polls, he said. Kumar was addressing Congress workers at Mapusa town. He also targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach during Modi’s Punjab visit.

Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking quashing of recognition, symbols allotted to BJP, Congress

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, on January 6, dismissed a plea seeking quashing of the recognition and symbols allotted to the BJP and the Congress. A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Saroj Yadav passed the order on a PIL moved by Sheshmani Nath Tripathi, who claimed to be a primary member of the Samajwadi Party. Passing the order, the court considered several Supreme Court verdicts and found that the petition was not maintainable for the petitioner had not arrayed the BJP and the Congress as opposite parties even though they are the affected parties. The court also did not find any public interest in instituting the PIL. The Election Commission does not have any power to grant recognition and symbols to a political party, the petitioner alleged.