MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

MC Election update today January 6: Big rallies should be avoided in the poll-bound states, says VK Paul

MC Election update today January 6: The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has also called off his other rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Basti that were to take place on January 7 and 8.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

VK Paul says ‘big rallies shouldn’t be held’

Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog briefed Election Commission of India officials.

Dr VK Paul in the meeting has told the ECI officials that the massive rallies should be avoided in the poll-bound states.

Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya and other places cancelled as COVID-19 surges

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has also called off his other rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Basti that were to take place on January 7 and 8. This comes a day after the Congress party decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other states heading for assembly elections due to the raging pandemic.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reaches EC office to brief officials on COVID-19 situation

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reached the Election commission office to brief the Election Commission officials on the latest COVID-19 situation in the five poll-bound states, sources said.

This will be the second time when Bhushan will brief the EC top brass on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in particular.

Earlier, he briefed the poll panel on December 27. During the interaction, the EC asked the government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states.

Punjab forms committee to probe security lapse at PM's convoy

The Punjab government on January 6 constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a thorough probe into the "lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

The committee comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on January 5, an incident the Union home ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Covid-19 #India #MC Election #Politics
first published: Jan 6, 2022 12:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.