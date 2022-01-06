MC Election update today January 6: Big rallies should be avoided in the poll-bound states, says VK Paul

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

VK Paul says ‘big rallies shouldn’t be held’

Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog briefed Election Commission of India officials.

Dr VK Paul in the meeting has told the ECI officials that the massive rallies should be avoided in the poll-bound states.

Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya and other places cancelled as COVID-19 surges

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has also called off his other rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Basti that were to take place on January 7 and 8. This comes a day after the Congress party decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other states heading for assembly elections due to the raging pandemic.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reaches EC office to brief officials on COVID-19 situation

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reached the Election commission office to brief the Election Commission officials on the latest COVID-19 situation in the five poll-bound states, sources said.

This will be the second time when Bhushan will brief the EC top brass on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in particular.

Earlier, he briefed the poll panel on December 27. During the interaction, the EC asked the government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states.

Punjab forms committee to probe security lapse at PM's convoy

The Punjab government on January 6 constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a thorough probe into the "lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

The committee comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on January 5, an incident the Union home ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.