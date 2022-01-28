MC Election Update Today January 28: UP polls to decide next 20 years of the state, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

The upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are not to decide an MLA, a minister or a chief minister, the elections are to decide the future course of the state for the next 20 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Addressing a 'Prabhavi Matdata Samwad' (Effective Voter Dialogue) in Greater Noida, the senior BJP leader lashed out at the previous state governments helmed by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party over a host of issues, including law and order.

He also trained guns at the Congress along with the SP and the BSP over their opposition to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, besides asserting BJP's commitment to national and internal security as he cited the surgical strikes on Pakistan and the action against criminal elements in UP.

Shah said the state had witnessed mafia rule and open extortion during the previous governments but stressed that the situation has changed over the last five years under the Yogi Adityanath government.

"The upcoming polls are not to decide an MLA, or a minister or a chief minister. The elections are to decide the future course for the next 20 years of Uttar Pradesh," he told a gathering that involved Gautam Buddh Nagar voters, including local farmers, traders, professionals and teachers.

Congress to go with CM face in Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on January 27, said the party will go into the Punjab Assembly polls with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

Addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar, Gandhi said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him that whoever is chosen as the CM face, the other will support him.

Gandhi made the statement after Sidhu at the rally demanded that the party declare the CM face for the polls and said he doesn't want to be a "showpiece".

Over the past several weeks, both Channi and Sidhu have indicated, directly or indirectly, keenness to be declared as the party’s CM face. Differences in the party continued to simmer even after the ouster of Amarinder Singh as the CM and Channi’s elevation to the post.

Samajwadi Party announces third list of 56 candidates for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

With the declaration of its third list of 56 candidates on Thursday, Samajwadi Party has so far declared 254 candidates for the 403 seats Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The list names BSP turncoats Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma from Akbarpur and Katehari seats respectively of Ambedkar Nagar, Vinay Tiwari from Chillupar and Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury from his Bansdeeh seat of Ballia district.

Senior SP leader Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh Verma has been fielded from Kursi seat (Barabanki) while former minister Arvind Singh Gope and Fareed Mehfooz Kidwai got tickets from Dariyabad and Ram Nagar seats respectively of Barabanki district.

Former assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey has got ticket from Etwa (Siddharth Nagar) while former MLA Abhay Singh and Lucknow Yadav, son for former minister Parasnath Yadav were once again fielded from Gosaiganj seat (Ayodhya) and Malhani (Jaunpur) seats respectively.