MC Election Update Today January 27: Rahul Gandhi to kick off Punjab poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple today

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has said only two persons can accompany the candidate while filing nomination papers at the office of the returning officer. (Representative image)

Congress changes Harish Rawat's seat to Lalkuan

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 assembly elections from Lalkuan seat instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier. The Congress changed Rawat's seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late on Wednesday. In this list, the party changed the seats of five of its previously nominated candidates.

It also nominated Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural assembly seat. He had unsuccessfully contested from the Kichcha and Haridwar rural assembly seats in the last assembly polls in 2017.

Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, while Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Rawat's place from Ramnagar assembly constituency. Singh was earlier nominated by the party to contest the Kaladhungi assembly seat, from where the party has now fielded Mahesh Sharma.

The Congress also nominated Gaurav Chaudhary in place of Mohit Uniyal for the Doiwala assembly seat and Ravi Bahadur replaced Barkha Rani for the Jwalapur-SC seat. The party has nominated Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.

Rahul Gandhi to kick of Punjab poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple today

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off Punjab campaign by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, along with 117 party candidates on January 27, ahead of February 20 assembly polls

In an apparent show of strength and piety, Gandhi will also be accompanied by other leaders at the Golden Temple in Amritsar at around 9 am.

During his one-day visit, the Congress leader will later pay obeisance at Durgiana Mandir at around 10 am and at around 11 am at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. He will then travel to Jalandhar by road where he would address the virtual rally “Navi Soch Nava Punjab” at around 3 pm at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

“Our visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on January 27. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab,” Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a tweet sharing Rahul Gandhi’s one-day schedule.

This will be Gandhi’s first visit to poll-bound state since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India due to rising COVID-19 cases. Gandhi was expected to begin his Punjab campaign with a rally in Moga on January 3 but he reportedly went out of the country.

Former Congress Chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay expelled from the party for 6 years for "anti-party activities".

Former Congress Chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay expelled from the party for 6 years for "anti-party activities". He was earlier removed from all posts as a disciplinary action.

Uttarakhand Polls: BJP announces candidates for 9 more seats

The BJP announced its second list with nine candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls fielding former state chief minister BC Khanduri's daughter Ritu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar.

Khanduri, the sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar, was not part of the party's first list which carried the names of 59 candidates. With the latest list, the BJP has announced candidates for 68 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state.

The two seats for which the party is yet to announce its candidates are Doiwala and Tehri. Doiwala was won by former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2017.

Rawat had recently written to party president JP Nadda expressing his unwillingness to contest the polls so he could focus on working for the party's second consecutive victory at the hustings on February 14. The party is looking for a suitable candidate for Tehri, which is also held by a BJP MLA.