MC Election Update Today February 13: Election Commission relaxes COVID-19 curbs

EC allows padayatras but caps number of people, relaxes campaign ban

The Election Commission of India on Saturday allowed padayatras but limited the number of people who can take part in them and said election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm. The steps signal further relaxation of COVID-19 curbs on assembly poll campaigns in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

UP poll rally: Citing Gujarat, PM Modi says only BJP govt has antidote for rioters and criminals

Pointing out that no major riot has taken place in Gujarat over the last two decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 12 that voters in Uttar Pradesh had also realised that only the BJP government had the antidote for rioters and criminals. Addressing an election rally here, he hit out at "dynastic parties", saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their leaders are sleepless and unable to dream anymore.

"While explaining democracy, it is said — a government of the people, by the people, for the people. But these extreme dynasts ('ghor pariwarvadis') have changed this. These people say – government of the family, by the family, for the family," Modi said. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath attacks Rahul Gandhi, his great grandfather Nehru

In an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the identity of the Wayanad MP is doubtful as "his great grandfather (first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru) used to call himself an accidental Hindu".

Addressing an election rally in Kotdwar, Yogi said, "The person whose identity is doubtful now is giving a definition of Hinduism. I was surprised that Rahul Gandhi gave the definition of Hinduism. He should be told that his great-grandfather called himself an accidental Hindu. It does not suit someone, whose ancestors were not proud of being Hindus, to tell us its definition. Do not allow them to create the identity crisis of Uttarakhand that they had created for themselves." (ANI)