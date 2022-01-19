MC Election Update Today: AAP names Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate in Goa

(Representative image)

UP Assembly Elections 2022 | Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded a Brahmin Hindu candidate Pandit Manmohan Jha Gama from Sahibabad assembly constituency in Ghaziabad in upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Gama, who joined AIMIM a few days ago after serving Samajwadi Party for 22 years, said, "SP is the party of capitalists; after serving 22 years in the party we did not get any rights".

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 | Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on January 19 named Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate for upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Kejriwal said that the party will be contesting all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa.

Aparna Yadav joins the BJP today in Delhi in the presence of party leaders. "I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," Yadav said after joining the party.

The move may put Samajwadi Party in an embarrassing situation ahead of the polls, but it is unlikely to have any political repercussions. Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and had unsuccessfully contested from Lucknow Cantonment seat in the 2017 assembly elections.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 | Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections, a source told news agency ANI.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 | Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh, publicly offered to resign as MP in lieu of a party ticket for son Mayank Joshi in the elections. Rita said that she is willing to resign from her Lok Sabha seat in case there is a condition that the party can give tickets to only one person in the family.

| Keen to rejoin the Congress after being expelled from the BJP, Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday said he is ready to apologise to former chief minister Harish Rawat any number of times for the sake of Uttarakhand’s interests, PTI reported.